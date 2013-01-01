Best companies to work for in India 2013 Survey Business Today
Best Employers of 2013

India's top employers 2013: Branding makes a difference

Shamni Pande
Google employees at Agrasen ki Baoli in New Delhi

The Annual BT-PeopleStrong Survey puts back the spotlight on the power of employer's brand value. The new-age companies and legacy organisations have melded into our culture.

 
 

Google tops Best Employers list second year in a row

Coca-Cola has set a benchmark in grooming, mentoring staff

Workplace transformation, people take front seat at RIL

When the company talked about transformation, people were pleasantly surprised. We take a closer look at the reason behind the decision.
Why ICICI Bank is one of the best companies to work for

Fractal Analytics allows staff to choose their own boss

Evolving Workplaces, Changing Expectations

Employees feel safe under the Tata umbrella

How BHEL is electrifying lives of its employees

That BHEL is a great company to work for is reflected also in its attrition rate of less than one per cent.
Why Infosys and Wipro have dropped in Top Employers list

Firms shape HR policies to cater to different age groups

Increasingly, companies are realising that different HR policies need to be designed to attract and incentivise different age groups, and the youth in particular.
Best Companies to Work For 2013: How we did it

