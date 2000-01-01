Business Today&amp;amp;#039;s special on best innovations
Best Innovations from India

Innovative ideas from India that changed the world

N. Madhavan

This year, Business Today's annual innovation special celebrates some of the successful innovations in India that have also resonated across the globe.
FULL COVERAGE

 
 

HUL: A Clear Solution

Hindustan Unilever's Pureit water filters are touching millions of lives worldwide.
Nokia: News You Can Use

Nokia connects through an SMS-based information service
Hand In Hand: Lifting the Veil

Hand in Hand is overcoming ideological hurdles to create entrepreneurs in war-torn Afghanistan.
FINO: Doorstep Banking

Financial services provider FINO takes banking to the poor.
Forus Health: Sharp Focus

Forus Health has developed a slick retinal imaging device.
'Next 10 years will make or break India'

Empowering Women - and Men

With some 48,000 Shakti Ammas and 30,000 Shaktimaans, HUL reaches over three million households in 100,000 villages in 15 states.
Aurolab: Eyeing Success

Aurolab has changed the face of eye care across the world with its affordable intraocular lens.
DHL: Making the Grade

DHL understood what students wanted - and made a business out of it.
Dhama Innovations: Blow Hot, Blow Cold

Dhama Innovations's healing braces and wraps are a hit in the US.
Siemens: Power Shift

Siemens switchgear developed for India is bringing electricity to consumers in a growing number of countries.
Quit the Comfort Zone

