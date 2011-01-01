BT SPECIALS
Best Mutual Funds 2011
The BT-Value Research Best Mutual Fund rankings focus on investor appetite for risk. As the industry struggles with tightening regulations, investor-focused ranking is an apt approach for these uncertain times. FULL COVERAGE
AMCs need to stop obsessing over their funds' performance and start paying more attention to their balance sheets if they are to thrive.
Data-driven decisions win the day. Personal style and individual calls have nothing to do with it, says R. Srinivasan, this year's Best Equity Fund Manager.
Each of this year's winners outperformed its peers by some distance.
How we selected the best funds and fund managers.
UTI AMC has not had a full-time chief for over a year. And its slip is beginning to show - in the numbers.
Anil Bamboli of HDFC Mutual Fund believes an understanding of equity is essential to manage debt funds.
Business Today in association with Value Research ranks the best mutual funds and fund managers in India. Here's the list.
