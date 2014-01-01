BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Best Mutual Funds 2014
With the big mutual funds on a spending spree and expanding operations aggressively, it is difficult for the smaller funds to survive.
You don't have to talk to many people to know that the Indian mutual fund segment is in crisis, writes Dhirendra Kumar, CEO, Value Research.
The Business Today-Value Research study of India's Best Mutual Funds throws up a few surprises.
Business Today, in association with Value Research, does a study of the best mutual funds in India. Here's a listing of those that top the list.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released