13 SMEs lead charge to economic growth

Taslima Khan | New Delhi
13 SMEs lead India's charge to economic growth

When you have to look for gems among some 36 million small and medium enterprises (SMEs), it can be a mind-boggling exercise-much like looking for the proverbial needle in a haystack.

 
 

Policy rework needed to push growth of SMEs

Eskay Speciality has grown 35% over 2 years

The company, which posted revenue of Rs 45 crore in 2013/14, has grown about 35 per cent annually over the past two years.
Centre for Sight eyes 10 more branches in 2014

Dr Mahipal Sachdev wants to build presence of Centre for Sight across India by 2020. Today, it has 49 centres across north, central and west India.
Tuareg aims to expand in eastern, southern states

Monarch Catalyst paves green path for others

Maharani Paints plans to achieve Rs 132 cr sales

BT-Yes Bank best SME Survey: How we did it

iConcept Software has carved a niche for itself

The technology provider, which has provisional turnover of Rs 25 crore, offers IT solutions to agribusiness companies and farmers alike.
Raman Roy is a serial BPO entrepreneur

'Tie-up with Electrolux was a turning point'

Sundev Appliances MD Devanand Balasubramanian says, the company's tie-up to distribute Electrolux' Kelvinator brand helped the company expand its market reach.
SEE Linkages focuses on green practices

To dispose off waste that it generates, the company has tied up with an industry body that collects the waste once every 15 days.
VAV Life Sciences stands for cutting edge R&D

The company has tied up with some 100 medical and educational institutions, including BITS Pilani and Punjab University, for research and to work on innovative products.
Woodland Hospital faces challenge in finding staff

The hospital's founder Dr Werlok Kharshiing set up a nursing institute, called the Woodland Institute of Nursing, in 2007 to deal with talent shortage.
Vidya Herbs aims at Rs 1,000 cr target in 5 years

As far as acquisitions go, Vidya Herbs has made two so far this year - Cochin-based Manko Natural Flavours and Extracts, and Dynadis Biotech in Pondicherry.
