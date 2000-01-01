Business Today special on Biggest Indian Innovations This Century
Home
Special coverage
Biggest Indian Innovations This Century

Biggest Innovation: Everyone wants a piece of the IPL

Suveen Sinha and Ajita Shashidhar | Delhi
League of Notions - IPL

IPL rode on the untold riches the board had recently struck, the limitless stadia and other facilities and having powerful people in its ranks.

 
 

Innovation: Narayana Health ties affordability, quality

More

How Tata Docomo's one plan changed telecom industry

More

Myth vs Reality

Mistaken notions about innovations and its executions abound. Here are 10 of the most common.
More
 
 

Biggest innovation: How Tata aced the small truck market

More

How Bajaj Auto's two spark plugs ignited a revolution

More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More