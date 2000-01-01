BT SPECIALS
Century-old companies
India has around three dozen century-old companies that are listed and still actively traded. Of these we have selected some that have done especially well at responding to change.
Despite internecine fights, splits and a hostile takeover bid, DCM has survived and hopes to thrive.
History is only a by-product for Bennett, Coleman & Co., which has been revving up over the past 20 years.
It moved into the Birla fold over 60 years ago and has survived by diversifying beyond textiles into cement.
The owners' decision to let employees run Dabur has transformed the company's fortunes.
The Taj group of hotels, host to the world's most powerful and glamorous, has survived everything from snubs to bombs.
In Egypt, the brand is synonymous with its best known product.
The industry pioneer has outgrown its home in Sakchi village, and is taking on the world.
Unfazed by setbacks and controversies, Bombay Dyeing has been re-inventing itself.
Britannia has risen from a Rs 295 start-up to a Rs 4,000-crore leader in its industry.
A pioneer in bringing electricity to India, CESC is now once more among the country's most efficient utilities.
The safes, locks, typewriters, refrigerators and trucks manufactured by Godrej & Boyce are all iconic products.
From a plain old cigarette-maker, ITC has morphed into an FMCG, hotels and packaging powerhouse.
The brand of paint that coats the Howrah Bridge has seen three ownership changes. A fourth may be on the anvil.
The TVS group has chosen a steady approach to growth, staying on the road it knows best.
