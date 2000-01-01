CleanTech Special 2015 Business Today listing
Cleantech could help us tackle global warming

Anilesh S. Mahajan
Building a Smart, Clean Future

Realising that clean technologies will be its primary weapon to win the battle against global warming, India has put in place certain measures. Supercritical thermal power plants and technology to convert garbage into fuel are some of them.

 
 

Firms bank on next-gen tech for green vehicles

How Shell India plans to make fuel from garbage

A sneak peek into India's first zero-energy building

Indira Paryavaran Bhawan in New Delhi is India's first zero-energy building. A zero-energy building uses much less energy than conventional buildings.

Marching Towards Sustainable Agriculture

The development and application of environmentally benign clean technologies is an area where business houses can help through their CSR programmes
Firms adopt cutting-edge tech for green energy

Firms bank on innovative technology to save water

How the world of big data is saving resources

Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
