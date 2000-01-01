BT SPECIALS
Coolest Start-Ups 2016
Furniture e-tailer Urban Ladder is working on building a national brand based on innovation, quality and seamless buying experience.
A look at sectors that will drive the start-up economy this year.
Its website lists everything that has a wheel and a motor - from bicycles and super bikes to luxury cars, planes and yachts.
CleverTap aims to empower small online enterprises with data analytics.
Standardisation is key to OYO's success in the hotel aggregation business.
Real-time analytics provided by CloudCherry help brands track, measure and enhance customer experience and delight.
The Bangalore-headquartered online-only lending platform for small and medium enterprises was started by Stanford classmates Gaurav Hinduja and Sashank Rishyasringa.
