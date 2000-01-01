Coolest Start-Ups 2016, Hike Messenger, OYO Rooms, Urban Ladder, CleverTap, Capital Float, Droom, CloudCherry
Coolest Start-Ups 2016

Sonal Khetarpal

One step ahead

Furniture e-tailer Urban Ladder is working on building a national brand based on innovation, quality and seamless buying experience.

Watch out Start-ups!

The New Cool

A look at sectors that will drive the start-up economy this year.

Droom has made auto trade a breeze

Its website lists everything that has a wheel and a motor - from bicycles and super bikes to luxury cars, planes and yachts.
Micro-targeting Consumers

CleverTap aims to empower small online enterprises with data analytics.

Tracxn received funds from marquee names

New-Age Hotelier

Standardisation is key to OYO's success in the hotel aggregation business.

How Hike has taken on global competitors

CloudCherry is changing customer experience

Real-time analytics provided by CloudCherry help brands track, measure and enhance customer experience and delight.

Capital Float is redefining lending practices

The Bangalore-headquartered online-only lending platform for small and medium enterprises was started by Stanford classmates Gaurav Hinduja and Sashank Rishyasringa.
