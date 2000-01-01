BT SPECIALS
Shotang aims to remove the inefficiencies in the existing retail distribution chain.
Tech-driven property listing platform NoBroker sounds the death knell for property brokers
The rigorous process was led by industry veterans
Indus OS provides the smartphone experience to users in their native language.
FarMart aggregates farm machinery for the mutual benefit of owners and users.
Cuemath is trying to transform the way students learn basic mathematical concepts
2017 is a year of correction; good times will have to wait.
Rentomojo has changed the ownership dynamics for young people on the move
Legaldesk.coms made-to-order services have disrupted the decades-old ways of preparing legal documents.
Auto-aggregator Jugnoo is now on a steady ride.
Darwinbox's cloud-based solutions are revolutionising the hr space.
Coverfox.com is changing the agent-driven insurance distribution market by aggregating offerings and helping in policy selection and claims.
BetterPlace is changing the lives of people outside the system by building their credentials
