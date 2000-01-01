Coolest Startups 2017, Coolest Start Ups, Indus OS, Legal Desk, Shotang, Coverfox, Cuemath, Jugnoo
Coolest Start-Ups 2017

The Power People

Sonal Khetarpal | Delhi
Zenatix is helping companies reduce their energy bills

 
 

Supplement Not Supplant

Shotang aims to remove the inefficiencies in the existing retail distribution chain.

Don't want to pay property dealer? This startup has a solution

Tech-driven property listing platform NoBroker sounds the death knell for property brokers

Finding the Gems

The rigorous process was led by industry veterans

Wizard of OS

Indus OS provides the smartphone experience to users in their native language.

Riding the Future

FarMart aggregates farm machinery for the mutual benefit of owners and users.

It All Adds Up

Cuemath is trying to transform the way students learn basic mathematical concepts

India's Coolest Start-ups

2017 is a year of correction; good times will have to wait.

Just Rent, Don't Buy

Rentomojo has changed the ownership dynamics for young people on the move

Legally Sound

Legaldesk.coms made-to-order services have disrupted the decades-old ways of preparing legal documents.

The Geeky Auto Company

Auto-aggregator Jugnoo is now on a steady ride.

Of Problems and Start-ups

From the Editor Prosenjit Datta
All Up In The Cloud

Darwinbox's cloud-based solutions are revolutionising the hr space.

Smart Insurance

Coverfox.com is changing the agent-driven insurance distribution market by aggregating offerings and helping in policy selection and claims.

The Trust Platform

BetterPlace is changing the lives of people outside the system by building their credentials

