Business Today special on Coolest start-ups in India 2015
Modi Govt makes path to fulfil start-up dream easier

Kumar Vikram | New Delhi

The Modi government has come up with more sops to encourage startups. Concerned over the fact that only a few aspiring entrepreneurs have got the government certification for starting new businesses, the Centre has relaxed the norms to avail "holding hand" benefits.

 
 

Young start-ups are going global from day 1 now

The game has changed for the generation Y entrepreneur. He now thinks of a global product rather than making one only for India.
How Edureka gained via virtual classrooms

How Linkstreet Learning is making learning easy

Junotele is making micro payments easier

This company is connecting people via online file collaboration

HackerEarth helps find top-quality coders for tech companies

HackerEarth's coding challenges expand the talent pool for tech hiring and make the process more meritocratic.
ShopClues carves out its own niche in the industry

MySmartPrice helps you compare 100 categories

LimeRoad is a strong candidate for long haul

LimeRoad works on a simple premise. It allows you to create your own look - on a virtual scrapbook - using products from 1,500 small vendors on its site.
Toppr.Com eyes 5 million user base by 2017

Culture Machine is making waves in digital video content production

