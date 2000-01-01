BT SPECIALS
Fastest Emerging Companies 2016
The Fourth edition of Business Today's Fastest-Growing Emerging Companies finds that there are no barriers for the committed.
Putting the hard times behind it, NCL Industries is now bracing itself for a surge in growth.
MEP Infra has moved from just operating and maintaining toll plazas to building roads.
This slow starter in real estate is set to drive in the fast lane.
Right product mix and healthy export orders from multinationals help Bharat Rasayan register steady growth.
What began as an accident has made Nile one of the leaders in lead recycling. It intends to build an edge in this growing market.
This is Business Today's fourth edition of India's Fastest-Growing Emerging Companies.
Manpasand is changing the rules of the game with a strong local push.
