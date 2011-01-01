Business Today lists out India&amp;amp;amp;#039;s hottest young executives.
Home
Special coverage
Hottest Young Executives 2011

Corporate hi-fliers to watch out

Shamni Pande

As Business Today unfolds its seventh edition of India's Hottest Young Executives, it becomes clear that what began as a project to record the change in Corporate India's leadership profile is today turning out to be a definitive list.

 
 

Hottest executives: Microsoft's Sanket Akerkar

More

Hottest executives: HCL Infosystems' Harsh Chitale

The newly-appointed CEO of HCL Infosystems, Harsh Chitale, wants to focus on fewer things and scale up the business.
More

Honeywell India's Arijit Ghosh

Honeywell India's Arijit Ghosh strives to customise strategies to the Indian context, and not adopt models from the United States.
More

ASK Investment's Sameer Kamdar

More

Citi Wealth Investors' Rakesh Kaul

Having started his career in Citi, Rakesh Kaul has worked in various businesses in India and the Asia-Pacific.
More

Cisco's Jagdish Mahapatra

Despite being a star for the San Francisco-based networking giant, few people expect Jagdish Mahapatra to stay on for ever.
More

Vodafone Essar's Kavitha Nair

Kavitha Nair played a pivotal role, rebranding the service first as Max and then as Hutch.
More
 
 

Hottest executives: Ogilvy's Abhijit Avasthi

As National Creative Director at O&M India, Abhijit Avasthi leads a team of 450 creative minds.
More

IndiGo airline's Aditya Ghosh

More

The Oberoi's Soumya Goswami

Soumya Goswami's romance with food began at a young age, and not just by watching his mother cook.
More

Hottest executives: BSE CEO Madhu Kannan

More

LinkedIn India's Hari Krishnan

More

Kalpataru Power's Manish Mohnot

More

Pixion Creative Head Nikhil Patil

Nikhil Patil calls himself a self-discovered computer graphics, or CG, artist and believes in benchmarking himself against the best in the world.
More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More