Hottest Young Executives 2014
Compiling Business Today's eighth annual listing of 25 hottest young executives in India was not easy. There are young Indian achievers galore, given our countrys demographic dividend, but selection was difficult, writes Senior Editor Shamni Pande.
Anoop Prakash has not only put Harley-Davidson ahead in India, but also developed the leisure biking market, a segment that hardly existed when Harley entered India.
It has been a rapid rise for Tanishq's Head of Retail Gaurav Bhuwan since he was picked from the IIM Lucknow campus by watch and jewellery maker Titan in 1999.
Prashant Sarin is one of the most sought-after people in the consulting space.
The big break for Sanyal, who is the lead singer of a band called Brahma, came in 2004 when he joined Percept D'Mark.
