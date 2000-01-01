Business Today Special Hottest Young Executives in India 2015
Hottest Young Executives 2015

India's hottest young executives 2015

Shamni Pande
From left: TPG Growth's Vish Narain, Penguin India's Chiki Sarkar, Star Plus' Gaurav Banerjee, Amarchand Mangaldas' Gunjan Shah and Bestseller India's Vineet Gautam

Business Today's ninth listing of the best and the brightest corporate performers under 40.

 
 

Research key to successful films: Pandey

'Story-telling comes naturally to me'

"Every story needs to have a structure. Every story can become big if it is told in the right context," says Star Plus GM Gaurav Banerjee.
Bhagat's IIFL Wealth manages Rs 66K cr assets

In April 2008, Karan Bhagat along with his friends Yatin Shah and Amit Shah were given the responsibility of setting up IIFL Wealth as a unit of IIFL Holdings.
Meenakshi Priyam plays key role in Novartis India success

Google banks on Pulkit Trivedi for online sales

Banking on Talent: Satheesh Krishnamurthy

Satheesh Krishnamurthy plans to further expand the affluent segment at Axis Bank.
No is not part of my vocabulary: Smriti Singh

Smriti Krishna Singh, Head-HR, Multi Screen Media, Sony Entertainment Network, has always donned her positive attitude to work, and at every turn in her career.
Chiki Sarkar has carved out an identity of her own

Daughter of Ananda Bazaar Patrika Group owner Aveek Sarkar, she heads Penguin Random House India.
More

Gunjan Shah is a whiz at cross-border deals

Global PE heavyweights routinely turn to Amarchand Mangaldas Partner Gunjan Shah while making investments in India.
Manu Jain sees Xiaomi India continue as start-up

At Xiaomi, India head Manu Kumar Jain wants to continue like a start-up and aims to scale his team up to 50 members by the first anniversary.
Nikhil Shah plays vital role in A&M's growth story

Legal Eagle: Rohit Kumar

United Phosphorus' Rohit Kumar opted for the legal career as a natural choice since his father practices at the Patna High Court.
Bhasin aims to make Wildcraft a bigger brand

Wildcraft CMO Simeran Bhasin expanded the brand's Fastrack division and by 2013, its turnover had surged to Rs 800 crore.
Staying Put: Suraj Bahirwani

Suraj Bahirwani has spearheaded the launch of 14 out of 16 of Aditya Birla Retail's hypermarkets in the country.
