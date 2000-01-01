BT SPECIALS
Hottest Young Executives 2015
Business Today's ninth listing of the best and the brightest corporate performers under 40.
"Every story needs to have a structure. Every story can become big if it is told in the right context," says Star Plus GM Gaurav Banerjee.
In April 2008, Karan Bhagat along with his friends Yatin Shah and Amit Shah were given the responsibility of setting up IIFL Wealth as a unit of IIFL Holdings.
Satheesh Krishnamurthy plans to further expand the affluent segment at Axis Bank.
Smriti Krishna Singh, Head-HR, Multi Screen Media, Sony Entertainment Network, has always donned her positive attitude to work, and at every turn in her career.
Daughter of Ananda Bazaar Patrika Group owner Aveek Sarkar, she heads Penguin Random House India.
Global PE heavyweights routinely turn to Amarchand Mangaldas Partner Gunjan Shah while making investments in India.
At Xiaomi, India head Manu Kumar Jain wants to continue like a start-up and aims to scale his team up to 50 members by the first anniversary.
United Phosphorus' Rohit Kumar opted for the legal career as a natural choice since his father practices at the Patna High Court.
Wildcraft CMO Simeran Bhasin expanded the brand's Fastrack division and by 2013, its turnover had surged to Rs 800 crore.
Suraj Bahirwani has spearheaded the launch of 14 out of 16 of Aditya Birla Retail's hypermarkets in the country.
