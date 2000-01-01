BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
India - A hotspot of hope
Over the decades the mid day meal scheme has made a great difference to school enrollment.
Philanthropy is no longer limited to age-old business houses. Many new businesses, as also successful professionals, are giving back.
The success of dairy cooperatives has made India the world's largest milk producer.
Gram Tarang trains young people from backward and Naxal hit corners of Orissa.
Thousands of self-help groups are helping millions come out of poverty.
Delhi-based designer Sumit Dagar is developing a smartphone that can include the blind in the mobile phone revolution.
Ritika Mittal's persistence is reviving cotton weaving in the Northeast.
With around 210 million Aadhaar, or unique identification numbers having been generated so far, the enormous promise the project holds is slowly being realised.
Growing rice using 'direct seeding' technology promises to cut water usage and production costs.
Online learning portals are a cost-effective way of improving the quality of school education.
Green buildings that optimise use of resources will be the key to ensuring successful urbanisation of India
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released