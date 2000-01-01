Business Today celebrates its 21st anniversary.
India - A hotspot of hope

Mid day meal scheme: Food for Thought

Over the decades the mid day meal scheme has made a great difference to school enrollment.

 
 

Social entrepreneurs: Profiting from Service

Corporate philanthropy: Give and ye shall receive

Philanthropy is no longer limited to age-old business houses. Many new businesses, as also successful professionals, are giving back.
No water, so they make milk

The success of dairy cooperatives has made India the world's largest milk producer.
Gram tarang: B-school for the Poor

Gram Tarang trains young people from backward and Naxal hit corners of Orissa.
Self-Help Groups: In the Name of the Lord

Thousands of self-help groups are helping millions come out of poverty.
Braille Smartphone: Towards hands that see

Delhi-based designer Sumit Dagar is developing a smartphone that can include the blind in the mobile phone revolution.
Weaving in the North East: Cottoned on to Cotton

Ritika Mittal's persistence is reviving cotton weaving in the Northeast.
Using Aadhaar: Feel the Difference

With around 210 million Aadhaar, or unique identification numbers having been generated so far, the enormous promise the project holds is slowly being realised.
Rice farming: Direct to Field

Growing rice using 'direct seeding' technology promises to cut water usage and production costs.
Online education: Lessons in e-learning

Online learning portals are a cost-effective way of improving the quality of school education.
Entrepreneurship: Global Funds, Local Start-ups

Gas distribution: Fits and Starts

Green buildings: No other option

Green buildings that optimise use of resources will be the key to ensuring successful urbanisation of India

Technology for the masses: A revolution gathers pace

