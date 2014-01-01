BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
India Today Conclave 2014
In a time of economic stress, the 13th edition of the Conclave sheds light on ways in which the country can still achieve its full potential.
The founder of the World Toilet Organization is working on a Hindi movie to spread awareness of the importance of toilets.
The journey has begun. In January, Sharma travelled to Moscow to launch the Micromax brand in Russia. It is already present in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.
Montek Singh Ahluwalia and Arvind Panagariya slug it out at the Conclave, in a discussion moderated by Shweta Punj.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released