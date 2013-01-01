Business Today MDRA Best B-School India Ranking 2013
Home
Special coverage
India's Best B-schools 2013

India's Best B-Schools 2013

IIM Ahmedabad

The slowdown's bite is apparent, but the hunger for a seat in any of the top B-schools remains as strong as ever. Presenting the 2013 edition of Business Today's survey of India's top B-schools, in partnership with MDRA. 

 
 

'Proliferation of IIMs have created sub-scale institutions'

More

IMI-Delhi rises in India's Best B-schools rankings

More

B-School in focus: BIM, Trichy, believes in keeping costs low

More

Why many mid-career executives are going back to B-school

More

IIMs need reforms to stay relevant, compete globally

More

Customised courses address family-run businesses demand

More

Are courses in ethics at B-schools effective?

More
 
 

Flexibility, innovation behind MDI's rise as a top B-School

More

Emphasis on quality behind TAPMI's rise among B-Schools

More

Best B-School: IISWBM continues to innovate and excel

More

India's not producing enough managers for rural sector

More

B-schools struggle to find people to occupy research chairs

Sponsored research chairs, considered the pinnacle of an academic career, are on the rise. But business schools are struggling to find suitable people.
More

Importance and relevance of physical audit

More

What makes IIM-A's incubation centre stand out

More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More