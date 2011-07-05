BT SPECIALS
India's Best CFOs 2011
For the second year now, Business Today and YES Bank have got together to pick the best CFOs in the country - the ones who best succeeded in finding the balance between company growth and meeting shareholder expectations.
Montek Singh Ahluwalia's address at Business Today CFO Award Function, held on July 5, 2011.
Ajay Seth says he believes true team effort translates into maximum returns and the the economic downturn was a massive opportunity for Maruti.
CFO since 2006, V. Balakrishnan is pleased that Infosys' clients across the world have healthy information technology budgets this year.
Finance Minister's Address at Business Today CFO Award Function, held on July 5, 2011.
Muniswamy Srinivas, 53, who has been part of the company since it began, says it raises debt from banks on the strength of its strong revenues and repayment record.
Indeed, for most of Rajendran's 41 years at Lakshmi Machine Works, the challenge has always been one of plenty.
Uday Phadke is the man who ensures that there is enough cash for mergers and acquisitions as Mahindra Group strives to grow.
When you are the country's second-largest cement maker, you may feel compelled to make up for the damage to the environment.
