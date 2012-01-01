Business Today special on Best Mutual Fund
India's Best Mutual Fund

MF scorecard: The funds and managers who beat the odds

The Business Today-Value Research Best Mutual Fund Study profiles the funds and managers who came out on top in an uncertain environment.

Full coverage: India's Best Mutual Funds

 
 

ICICI Prudential emerges as India's best fund house

Best equity fund manager: SBI MF's R. Srinivasan

He believes in banking on a few quality stocks and staying invested for the medium to long term.
ICICI Prudential Balanced Fund: Safe and stable

ICICI Prudential Balanced Fund emerges the winner by carefully picking stocks and avoiding sector skews.
India's Best Mutual Funds: Ranking Table

The Business Today-Value Research Best Mutual Fund Study 2012 profiles the funds who came out on top in an uncertain environment.
Choose wisely

Best debt fund manager: Amit Tripathi of Reliance

Discipline, method and market experience are the keys to his success.
Quantum Long Term Equity Fund: On the high road

Investment in rate-sensitive and consumer goods stocks helps the Quantum fund top the charts.
Birla Sun Life Medium Term Plan: Setting the right price

Prudent investment in medium-term securities helps Birla Sun Life Medium Term Plan beat the competition.
How we ranked the best mutual funds

