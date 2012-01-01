BT SPECIALS
India's Best Mutual Fund
The Business Today-Value Research Best Mutual Fund Study profiles the funds and managers who came out on top in an uncertain environment.
Full coverage: India's Best Mutual Funds
He believes in banking on a few quality stocks and staying invested for the medium to long term.
ICICI Prudential Balanced Fund emerges the winner by carefully picking stocks and avoiding sector skews.
The Business Today-Value Research Best Mutual Fund Study 2012 profiles the funds who came out on top in an uncertain environment.
Discipline, method and market experience are the keys to his success.
Investment in rate-sensitive and consumer goods stocks helps the Quantum fund top the charts.
Prudent investment in medium-term securities helps Birla Sun Life Medium Term Plan beat the competition.
