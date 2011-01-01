BT SPECIALS
India's Best SMEs 2012
The third edition of Business Today-YES Bank SME Survey & Awards received an overwhelming response. The winners are -
The third edition of Business Today-YES Bank SME Survey & Awards received an overwhelming response. We present the inspiring stories of the four top winners.
Small and medium enterprises feel the pinch, but find ways to sustain themselves and grow.
Special correspondent Taslima Khan on Business Today's Best SME awards and why the sector forms the core of India's business growth.
The third edition of Business Today-YES Bank SME Survey & Awards 2011 received an overwhelming response, with over 2,80,000 SMEs sending in their entries.
Snapshots of the other winners of the BT-YES Bank SME Awards.
Debtosh Chatterjee, MD & CEO of Chatterjee Cleaning Arts, spoke to Anik Basu on how he started the business and its future plans.
