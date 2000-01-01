BT SPECIALS
India's Best SMEs 2013
The cachet of the BT-YES Bank Best SME Survey and Awards has grown over the years: the number of companies applying for this recognition jumped to 410,000 in 2012 from just 8,000 when the awards were started in 2009. Here is a look at the star performers. Full coverage
This Kolkata company is eyeing the global market and expanding domestic operations.
This Rajasthan-based rural service provider has profi ted by helping farmers.
Complete transparency in financial dealings sets Arya Hospital apart.
Quick returns from trading coal on the commodity exchange have made the difference.
This high-end BPO firm devises processes for finance and HR departments.
Staff safety and a sustainable environment are the company's top priorities.
This maker of engineering equipment has been growing rapidly.
Emmbi Polyarns company profits from plastic's capacity for endless recycling
