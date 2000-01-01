Business Today listing of India&amp;#039;s Coolest Start-Ups 2013
Special coverage
India's Coolest Start-ups 2013

Out of the box: India's coolest Start-ups

Goutam Das

With more funding options available, the number of start-ups in the country is rising exponentially. Deal tracker Venture Intelligence says the number of early-stage VC investments have grown 71 per cent in 2012 against 2010 levels. Full coverage

 
 

Start-Up, Up And Away

Six of the leaders bond before the Business Today cover photoshoot.
Emart Solutions India: Online Brand Managers

Edutor Technologies: Bookless in the Classroom

Mitra Biotech: For Your Treatment Only

CloudMunch: Common Platform Ticket

Winning Arts and Minds

Qyuki is a platform for performing arts and fine arts, as well as a marketplace for creative minds to earn money from their work.
MindTickle: Ahead of the Game

Hector Beverages: Surfeit of Energy

Hatti Kaapi: Hot Pursuit

Hatti Kaapi provides a quick cup of steaming South Indian coffee at Rs 8
Aurus Network: Going the Distance, Cheaply

Pixpa.com: Website designing for dummies

Pixpa.com, a do-it-yourself web designing platform, using which creative professionals can showcase and sell their work online.
peel works: Eagle Eye

For Genes that Fit

Bluestone: Gem of an Idea

The affordable jewellery it provides sets Bluestone apart from most other jewellery stores, whether brick-and-mortar or online.
