India's Coolest Start-ups 2013
With more funding options available, the number of start-ups in the country is rising exponentially. Deal tracker Venture Intelligence says the number of early-stage VC investments have grown 71 per cent in 2012 against 2010 levels. Full coverage
Six of the leaders bond before the Business Today cover photoshoot.
Qyuki is a platform for performing arts and fine arts, as well as a marketplace for creative minds to earn money from their work.
Hatti Kaapi provides a quick cup of steaming South Indian coffee at Rs 8
Pixpa.com, a do-it-yourself web designing platform, using which creative professionals can showcase and sell their work online.
The affordable jewellery it provides sets Bluestone apart from most other jewellery stores, whether brick-and-mortar or online.
