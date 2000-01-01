BT SPECIALS
India's New Business Families
Thirteen years ago, BT compiled a list of 50 top business families. If a similar list is compiled today, it would have a host of names that had not been heard of then.
G.M. Rao cements a structure around his business and family to make sure they stay together even after he is gone.
Deepak Puri's Moser Baer has grown into the world's second largest producer of blank compact discs
Once TV's first family, the Balaji Group now makes hit films.
After working with the Tata Group for 33 years, Vishambhar Saran quit to build a Rs 5,000 crore conglomerate.
Havells, which Qimat Rai Gupta bought for Rs 7 lakh in 1971, is now the fourth-largest lighting company in the world.
The GVK Group employs many professionals, but G.V.K. Reddy always has the last word.
Having turned Allcargo into a Rs 2,600 crore giant, Shashi Kiran Shetty now wants to go global.
Jagdish Saxena, who never wanted to get into business, now heads a pharmaceutical empire.
Short profiles of some of the biggest and most innovative entrepreneurs.
