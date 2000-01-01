BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Innovating for Customer Delight
Take a look at eight global case studies that promise to spark dozens of ideas for Indian businesses.
CASE STUDIES:Ford | Toyota | GE | Cemex | Toshiba-UPS | Burberry | Hollard-PEP | Safaricom
The authors of Monitor's analysis explain their choice of case studies and the lessons to be learnt from them.
Safaricom's initiative, enabling Kenyans to transfer money safely using mobile phones, has proved hugely popular.
The partnership with UPS enabled Toshiba to drastically speed up its laptop repair service and benefitted both companies.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released