Investment allocation strategy for 2015

Mahesh Nayak
With corporate India not out of the financial mess and benefits of the rate cut likely to be visible only after five-six months, investors should follow an asset allocation strategy.

 
 

Stock markets still have steam left

Taking stock of equities for 2015

Invest in gold for portfolio stability

An investor is advised to allocate a proportion of his/her investments into gold. This is because gold has a largely inverse relationship with other financial assets.
Why you should invest in smart cities

Early investors in smart cities can look forward to healthy gains in the medium to long term, writes Sanjay Dutt, executive MD, South Asia, Cushman & Wakefield.
National Pension System: An exceptional product

The National Pension System, launched on January 1, 2004, aims to overcome moderate contributions towards retirement planning by offering higher returns and tax benefits.
Own a piece of the global pie

Fixed-income markets: Key factors to note in 2015

The three key risks for fixed-income funds (interest rate risk, credit risk and liquidity risk) now appear to be more benign or manageable in India.
'Keep expectations from stock market in check'

"We expect 2015 to be volatile with reasonable uptick and some instances of downdraft based on local and global news," writes ICICI Prudential AMC's S Naren.
Bond market is all set for an encore

The bond market sentiment will remain bullish in 2015/16 as the RBI is expected to announce two more rate cuts - likely by June and the fourth quarter.
Should you invest in realty in non-metros?

For non-metros, the size and scale of real estate development will be on a smaller scale. The growth of non-metros would primarily depend on job creation.
Budget for tax breaks

How to start retirement planning at 40

Plan your retirement to secure your golden years

As individuals are expected to live for 15-20 years post retirement, it becomes essential for them to financially secure his golden years.
