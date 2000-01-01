BT SPECIALS
Luxury special
Indians in greater numbers are starting to understand what luxury means, and they have the attitude and the money to buy it and flaunt it.
The process of handing over an ultra-exclusive Ferrari is as distinct as the car itself.
Indians are travelling more than ever before and have access to the best of dishes globally. Their expectations of Indian restaurants have risen too.
The progeny of the rich, the next generation of luxury consumers, will help India mature into a discerning market for high-end products.
Chennai-based Vastrakala turned a dying tradition into some of the most sought-after embroidery in the world. N. Madhavan finds out how this was achieved.
Deepak Ohri, Chief Executive Officer of Lebua Hotels and Resorts, spoke to Business Today on India's luxury dining market and why the scene could explode.
Luxury watches are not about telling time. Indian watch snobs are also buying top-end timepieces to make a fashion statement.
Wealthy Indian clients of concierge services firms sometimes make unusual demands. Here's a list of a few of the most bizarre.
