Business Today special on luxury items
Luxury special

Indians rediscovering luxury on their own terms

Shweta Punj and Manu Kaushik
I buy luxury brands because I feel I deserve the best: Aditi Balbir, 34, Entrepreneur, New Delhi Photo: Shekhar Ghosh

Indians in greater numbers are starting to understand what luxury means, and they have the attitude and the money to buy it and flaunt it.

 
 

Louis Vuitton reaches out to millions of stylish Indians

Luxury cars catch Indians' fancy more than ever before

Luxury special: How Ferrari is delivered

The process of handing over an ultra-exclusive Ferrari is as distinct as the car itself.
Affluent Indians develop a taste for luxury dining

Indians are travelling more than ever before and have access to the best of dishes globally. Their expectations of Indian restaurants have risen too.
'India must come to terms with her luxury cuisine'

'Luxury cuisine evolving in pockets in India'

Luxury concierge services industry set to grow in India

Working with luxury brands now a common career choice

Luxury marketers see potential in kids of the rich

The progeny of the rich, the next generation of luxury consumers, will help India mature into a discerning market for high-end products.
It's a crewel world

Chennai-based Vastrakala turned a dying tradition into some of the most sought-after embroidery in the world. N. Madhavan finds out how this was achieved.
Luxury is also attention to detail: Vineet Bhatia

'Indians willing to spend more on dining'

Deepak Ohri, Chief Executive Officer of Lebua Hotels and Resorts, spoke to Business Today on India's luxury dining market and why the scene could explode.
Quality Time

Luxury watches are not about telling time. Indian watch snobs are also buying top-end timepieces to make a fashion statement.
The Wackiest of Them All

Wealthy Indian clients of concierge services firms sometimes make unusual demands. Here's a list of a few of the most bizarre.
