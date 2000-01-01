Luxury Special 2017, Luxury
Home
Special coverage
Luxury Special 2017

Inside India's luxurious palaces-turned-hotels

Samita Bhatia | New Delhi
How India’s heritage forts, palaces are spinning money as luxury hotels

This daunting task requires money but makes more money in return.

 
 

Donald Trump's business in India: The roller coaster ride of Trump Towers

Donald Trump came jetting into Pune way back in August 2014 to inaugurate the first of the Trump Towers in India.

More

Loved The Grand Budapest Hotel? Now, meet India's very own Gustave

More

Meet India's uber-rich who love to flaunt their wealth on Instagram

More

The Best Gets Better

More

Evolving Luxury

The new rich prefer the discreet; they also love an experience.

More

Its Got The Look

A sprinkling of Indian avant-garde cuisine is making fine dining exciting.

More

Richie-rich Breaks

Where the uber-wealthy go on vacation, and what they do there.

More
 
 

These are the places where India's super-rich hang out and socialise

For, the guest list included the likes of Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Rahul Bajaj, Anand Mahindra and Shobhana Bhartia.
More

Home with a Hotel

Luxury service apartments are changing the way business is done.

More

Luxury For Less

Rental luxury market in India is slowly gaining momentum.

More

All Terrain Luxury

More

The High Life

JetSetGo has redefined luxury in the private jet space.

More

Making the Cut

Some Indian luxury brands are finally acquiring a global reputation.

More

Hide and Seek

The wealthy would never tire of tax games, but with the growing use of data-driven analytics and sophisticated audit tools, it is becoming easy to connect the dots

More
Advertisement