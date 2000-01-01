Most Powerful Business Women 2016, Chitra Ramkrishna, Alice G Vaidyan, Sonali Kulkarni, Priya Nair
Home
Special coverage
Most Powerful Businesswomen 2016

Business Today celebrates India's most powerful women entrepreneurs

Swati Choudhary
Business Today celebrates India's most powerful women entrepreneurs

The 30 winners were a virtual who's who in the world of business. As many as nine achievers were repeat winners, making it to our list this year too.

 
 

How We Did It

As women are climbing up the corporate ladder and impacting their business and society like never before, selecting them is getting even tougher.
More

Hall of Fame - 2016

A brief look at the women in BTs elite club

More

Five Star Rating

Crisil's revenue has seen an upswing under Ashu Suyash's innovation-led agenda.
More

Mulye has managed to make all her stints at ICICI count

More

How Vanitha Narayanan brought IBM back in the swing

More

The Change Agent

Usha Sangwan's digital initiatives are helping LIC get ready for the future.

More

Understated But Effective

Sonali Kulkarni has added substantially to the customer base of Fanuc India over the past year.

More
 
 

The First Ladies' Club

More

Fair Score

The number of women on Indian companies' boards has shown a distinct uptick.
More

Setting the Agenda

Zarin Daruwala aims to give a big push to retail banking at Standard Chartered.

More

The best is yet to come for Lupin: Vinita Gupta

More

Climbing New Heights

Kola's business acumen and insights have made Kalaari Capital a force to be reckoned with.

More

The People Person

From rationalising hierarchy for efficient functioning to keeping NPAs in check, Sunita Sharma is driving LIC Housing Finance on the path of growth.

More

Under Schauna Chauhan, Parle Agro is growing despite all odds

More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More