Most Powerful Businesswomen 2016
The 30 winners were a virtual who's who in the world of business. As many as nine achievers were repeat winners, making it to our list this year too.
As women are climbing up the corporate ladder and impacting their business and society like never before, selecting them is getting even tougher.
A brief look at the women in BTs elite club
Crisil's revenue has seen an upswing under Ashu Suyash's innovation-led agenda.
Usha Sangwan's digital initiatives are helping LIC get ready for the future.
Sonali Kulkarni has added substantially to the customer base of Fanuc India over the past year.
The number of women on Indian companies' boards has shown a distinct uptick.
Zarin Daruwala aims to give a big push to retail banking at Standard Chartered.
Kola's business acumen and insights have made Kalaari Capital a force to be reckoned with.
From rationalising hierarchy for efficient functioning to keeping NPAs in check, Sunita Sharma is driving LIC Housing Finance on the path of growth.
