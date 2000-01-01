Most Powerful Businesswomen 2017,Alice G. Vaidyan,Usha Sangwan,Vani Kola,Anita Dongre,Arundhati Bhattacharya,Ekta Kapoor
Home
Special coverage
Most Powerful Businesswomen 2017

A Green Chulha for Rural India

Sonal Khetarpal | New Delhi
A Green Chulha for Rural India

The Greenway Smart Stove emits 70 per cent less smoke and uses 65 per cent less biomass

 
 

Action-packed

Zarin Daruwala is aggressively expanding into retail banking and creating building blocks for the next phase of quality growth.

More

Saying No To Stress

Vishakha Mulye has been focusing on loan growth and faster resolution of stressed assets.

More

Insuring The Future

The listing expert is working overtime to launch HDFC Lifes IPO.

More

IBM and Beyond

Apart from leading IBM, Vanitha Narayanan is part of several initiatives to build a digital India.

More

Cementing Success

Though real estate, cement's main consumer, is in the doldrums, Vinita has ensured her company thrives.

More

Prescient Choices

Vani Kola has an amazing knack of spotting opportunities early.

More

Dealmaker

The India head of Advent International believes in transforming companies where they invest.

More
 
 

A Beacon of Hope

A poor and self-taught tribal woman has become an education activist.

More

The Green Crusader

The environmental battle is one of David against the Goliaths of the government and the corporate world.

More

On a Rescue Mission

Rescue is a small part of the anti-trafficking activity and what matters most is rehabilitation.

More

Breaking Barriers

Enabling differently abled people go about their daily life seamlessly should be the next milestone for innovative companies.

More

Enabling the Disabled

Shanti Raghavan gave up a high-flying corporate career to work at skilling the disabled and finding them jobs.

More

The Animal Campaigner

PFA does not believe in euthanasia and gives animals a fighting chance to survive.

More

Empowering Children

Children are not our future; they are our present, and they need to be empowered now.

More
Advertisement