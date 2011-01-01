BT SPECIALS
Most Powerful Women of 2011
This issue of Business Today celebrates those who have tackled it head-on. There have been sacrifices: being unable to meet a dying father, delaying marriage, getting little time with children. But BT's eighth annual list of the Most Powerful Women also tells stories of dreams come true.ALSO SEE:Hall of Fame | Full Listing | Videos
A colleague of ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says she is so capable that she could even command an army.
Doctor-turned businesswoman Swati Piramal runs Piramal Healthcare with a smile - and quiet resolve.
Mallika Srinivasan's grit and unique working style have made her company India's second largest tractor manufacturer.
The CEO of Capgemini India has eagerly grabbed every opportunity that came her way in the last two-and-a-half decades to reach where she is now.
Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson and Managing Director, Bharat Hotels, is known for her strong ideas and forthright behaviour.
A role model for Indian women in financial services, Naina Lal Kidwai is all grit behind the genteel persona.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw made several unusual choices on her way to building Biocon into a billion-dollar business
Despite her numerous achievements, Axis Bank chief Shikha Sharma remains unfailingly modest.
Business Today held a panel discussion at The Leela, Mumbai, to debate the subject: How 'ready' are Indian marriages to accept professional women?
Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation, often check with her employees if they are having fun working at the company.
The serial entrepreneur, and CEO and Managing Director of Pearson Education Services says she has been driven largely by what she calls "start-up" energy.
