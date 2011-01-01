Business Today lists Most Powerful Women in Indian business
Home
Special coverage
Most Powerful Women of 2011

The most powerful women in Indian business

This issue of Business Today celebrates those who have tackled it head-on. There have been sacrifices: being unable to meet a dying father, delaying marriage, getting little time with children. But BT's eighth annual list of the Most Powerful Women also tells stories of dreams come true.ALSO SEE:Hall of Fame | Full Listing | Videos

 
 

Sara Mathew's speech at BT's MPW 2011 awards event

More

Turnaround Tsarina: Chanda Kochhar

A colleague of ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says she is so capable that she could even command an army.
More

A healthy dose of optimism - Swati Piramal

Doctor-turned businesswoman Swati Piramal runs Piramal Healthcare with a smile - and quiet resolve.
More

Tractor queen on a roll - Mallika Srinivasan

Mallika Srinivasan's grit and unique working style have made her company India's second largest tractor manufacturer.
More

Striking the right notes - Aruna Jayanthi

The CEO of Capgemini India has eagerly grabbed every opportunity that came her way in the last two-and-a-half decades to reach where she is now.
More

Perks of publishing - Chiki Sarkar

More

Basking in her success - Jyotsna Suri

Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson and Managing Director, Bharat Hotels, is known for her strong ideas and forthright behaviour.
More
 
 

Trailblazing dealmaker: Naina Lal Kidwai

A role model for Indian women in financial services, Naina Lal Kidwai is all grit behind the genteel persona.

More

Of a different DNA-Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw made several unusual choices on her way to building Biocon into a billion-dollar business
More

Bankable star - Shikha Sharma

Despite her numerous achievements, Axis Bank chief Shikha Sharma remains unfailingly modest.
More

Why women drop out

Business Today held a panel discussion at The Leela, Mumbai, to debate the subject: How 'ready' are Indian marriages to accept professional women?
More

Learning never stops - Nandita Gurjar

More

The smile says it all - Renu Sud Karnad

Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation, often check with her employees if they are having fun working at the company.
More

Start-up Energy - Meena Ganesh

The serial entrepreneur, and CEO and Managing Director of Pearson Education Services says she has been driven largely by what she calls "start-up" energy.
More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More