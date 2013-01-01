BT SPECIALS
Powerful Women in Business 2013
As in previous years, our tenth annual listing, celebrates the triumphs of women who have succeeded in living their dreams. More than half the women featured this year are debutants.
Raised to be independent, Allahabad Bank's chairman says her parents' message to her was 'You can do it'.
She has made her mark with out-of-the-box business solutions.
Swarupa Sanyal is implementing a blueprint that seeks to transform India's largest BPO firm into a leaner, bigger and more profitable company.
The only full-time woman director of an oil PSU says there is no glass ceiling
She has represented a roster of corporate giants, and actively backs other women in her profession.
Singhania found her experience as a housewife helped her when she began to run a cement business.
She also mentors proficient women executives for board roles.
The deputy dean of ISB says nurturing a project from scratch excites her.
Life hasn't always been a cakewalk for this pioneer of Italian food in India.
