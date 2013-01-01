Business Today Special Most Powerful Women in Indian Business 2013 Listing
Sarika Malhotra
Vinita Bali, Renuka Ramnath and Renu Sud Karnad

As in previous years, our tenth annual listing, celebrates the triumphs of women who have succeeded in living their dreams. More than half the women featured this year are debutants.

 
 

I feel I grew with HDFC, says Renu Sud Karnad

How Renuka Ramnath made a fresh start after ICICI stint

How Vanitha Narayanan came to head a tech firm in India

Flying High - Shubhalakshmi Panse

Raised to be independent, Allahabad Bank's chairman says her parents' message to her was 'You can do it'.
Champion of Innovations - Priya Nair

She has made her mark with out-of-the-box business solutions.
A Quantum Leap - Swarupa Sanyal

Swarupa Sanyal is implementing a blueprint that seeks to transform India's largest BPO firm into a leaner, bigger and more profitable company.
In Solitary Splendour - Nishi Vasudeva

The only full-time woman director of an oil PSU says there is no glass ceiling
'It was an occasion to remember'

Most powerful women in business - Vinita Bali

Queen of the Court - Pallavi Shroff

She has represented a roster of corporate giants, and actively backs other women in her profession.
Concrete Woman - Vinita Singhania

Singhania found her experience as a housewife helped her when she began to run a cement business.
Headhunting Honcho - Anjali Bansal

She also mentors proficient women executives for board roles.
Dean of Dynamism - Savita Mahajan

The deputy dean of ISB says nurturing a project from scratch excites her.
Yes, We Cannoli - Ritu Dalmia

Life hasn't always been a cakewalk for this pioneer of Italian food in India.
