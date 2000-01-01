Indian luxury consumers, business today
Nevin John
Keeper of the Fortress: Adtech Systems

Adtech has taken on global majors in the security systems and solutions space in terms of quality, but has a cost advantage over them.

 
 

How the taste of Indian luxe customer is evolving

Real luxe products are fast moving away from bling and logo to the experiential and idea-driven.

John Lobb shoes offer the right fit at a price

John Lobb plans to scale up its India presence. It gradually plans to introduce its popular Bespoke (made to order) service in India.
Connoisseurs of luxury splurge on bathrooms

"Bathrooms are no more seen as a secondary space and are as special as any other area of the house," says a leading architect and interior designer.

Lavish weddings still catch Indians' fancy

An increasing number of families across India are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to wedding festivities.

Restaurants tweak global dishes for Indian palate

While big international names draw in the consumer with deep pockets, what keeps him is twisted-in-India dishes.

Yachting culture takes shape in India

The most impressive Indian yacht, however, is Vijay Mallya's Indian Empress, bought in 2006, for an estimated €72 million.
Indian ethnic jewellery reaches new heights

There are more than 400 jewellers in Jaipur that dot the length and breadth of the city, but only a handful of them deal in luxury jewellery.

Experience the luxury of a white cotton shirt

Real luxury is pure cotton. It is not even linen because white linen shirts are more appropriate for casual wear.
