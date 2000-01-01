BT SPECIALS
The Oldest Multinationals in India
Our special package, "The Oldest Multinationals in India", celebrates the journeys of some of the top global companies in India. Business Today chronicles the stories of eight companies through some of the turning points in their corporate lives. Full coverage
Trying hard to adjust to a changing environment, Philips got some things right and some things wrong.
Remembered for its iconic baby foods, GlaxoSmithKline now owns high profile brands in two distinct businesses - pharmaceuticals and consumer health-care.
Swedish company SKF has survived high tariff barriers and labour problems to hold its own in the bearings market.
India's largest consumer goods company has been closely linked with the ups and downs of the country's history.
