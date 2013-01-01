BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Top 500 companies of India 2013
The 23rd edition of BT 500 lists India's most valuable companies by average market capitalisation, and also on numerous other financial parameters.
TCS has extended its market cap lead over Reliance Industries and widened the revenue gap over its nearest IT rivals. It is now preparing to consolidate its position.
Milind Kulkarni, CFO of Tech Mahindra, speaks about the integration of Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam as well as the road ahead.
The market cap of most cable companies has soared thanks to the digital access system and a transparent revenue model. But their challenges are not over.
Companies have been listed on the basis of market capitalisation, but for a better understanding, they have also been ranked separately on other parameters.
BT500: Alphabetical Index of Companies Ranked
India's Most Valuable Companies The Top 500
With consistent growth behind it, as well as the merger with Mahindra Satyam in June, Tech Mahindra is trying to enter the top league of Indian IT companies.
Vignettes from an analysis of the BT 500 companies.
India's Most Valuable Companies- The Next 500
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released