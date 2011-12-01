BT500 Top Most Valuable Indian Companies 2014 - Business Today
Top 500 Most Valuable Companies in India 2014

India's 500 Most Valuable Companies of 2014

Team BT
BT ranks top 500 Most Valuable Companies for 2014

The entire market capitalisation of BT 500 companies has risen 35.5 per cent, with PSUs in the BT 500 showing a 31 per cent rise in combined market capitalisation.

 
 

India on road to become manufacturing major

Investors' faith puts ONGC on high-growth path

Adani Group's power venture yet to fire up

Firms stuck in debt trap post 2008 crisis

The figures confirm that companies in the capital goods, metals and infrastructure sectors have been hit the hardest, along with those in drugs and pharmaceuticals.
Corporate India faces uphill road to recovery

The turnover growth of BT500 companies slowed considerably to 9.7 per cent in 2013/14 as compared to 12.48 per cent in 2012/13 (and 23.16 per cent in 2011/12).
How we compiled the BT 500 Most Valuable Companies list

Compliling the BT 500 list was a fascinating journey. It revealed which companies navigated the difficult terrain better than others.

'High land prices, infra bottlenecks pose challenges for economy'

TCS' work culture paves way for women success

The firm's ability to offer diverse roles and its sensitive and empowering approach to the challenges that women face have won many hearts.
RIL slips to 3rd rank in BT 500 top companies list

Indian investors prefer stocks of conglomerates

'Firms need to find ways to repay their debt'

What the numbers say

Notable trends from an analysis of BT 500 data
India Inc to witness good times ahead

Inflation downtrend, narrowing twin deficits and supportive economic policies are likely to boost corporate earnings going ahead.
'Manufacturing's role cannot be less strategic'

Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director of Dalmia Bharat Cement, explains why the country desperately needs manufacturing.
