Top 500 Most Valuable Companies in India 2014
The entire market capitalisation of BT 500 companies has risen 35.5 per cent, with PSUs in the BT 500 showing a 31 per cent rise in combined market capitalisation.
The figures confirm that companies in the capital goods, metals and infrastructure sectors have been hit the hardest, along with those in drugs and pharmaceuticals.
The turnover growth of BT500 companies slowed considerably to 9.7 per cent in 2013/14 as compared to 12.48 per cent in 2012/13 (and 23.16 per cent in 2011/12).
Compliling the BT 500 list was a fascinating journey. It revealed which companies navigated the difficult terrain better than others.
The firm's ability to offer diverse roles and its sensitive and empowering approach to the challenges that women face have won many hearts.
Notable trends from an analysis of BT 500 data
Inflation downtrend, narrowing twin deficits and supportive economic policies are likely to boost corporate earnings going ahead.
Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director of Dalmia Bharat Cement, explains why the country desperately needs manufacturing.
