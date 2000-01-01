BT SPECIALS
Top Emerging Companies 2013
The new Business Today-YES Bank survey of mid-sized, unlisted companies unearths little known but fundamentally sound, fast-growing companies. Will they be the giants of tomorrow?
Raajratna Metal earns three-fourths of its revenue by exporting stainless steel wires and bars to 60 countries.
Eris Lifesciences has scaled rapidly since starting in 2007 with revenue growing 48 times from the first year.
Tulasi Seeds believes in giving back to society and funds the education of the needy.
Mumbai-based Minex Metallurgical believes in constant innovation to develop top-notch alloying solutions.
