Nidhi Singal
Top tablets in the market within your budget range

Best Gadgets: Tablets, smartphones, laptops and more

Best Gadgets: Tablets, smartphones, laptops and more

A guide to buying tablets, laptops, ultrabooks, cameras

Budget tablets: Which is the best one for you?

The tablet is becoming the primary personal computing device for millions of people the world over. We have shortlisted the best devices under Rs 15,000.

The affordables

Which laptop should you spy on the radar if you are on a very tight budget?

Best Blu-ray players

Guide to buying a barbecue grill

Indian homes are warming up to the barbecue and there is a lot on the menu.

Action!

There are a few good bargains in the video camera market. Check them out.
 
 

Top portable speakers in the market today

A guide to buying tablets, laptops, ultrabooks, cameras

Best in-car entertainment systems

Getting great entertainment while driving is not all that expensive.

Guide for buying smart LED TVs

Smart LED TVs no longer cost the earth, most have features that justify their price tags.

Gadgets to help you through the winter

You can make winter a more salubrious season with the help of some smart gadgets. Gadgets that take the edge off winter's bite.

My own movie hall

Bring a cinema theatre right into your living room with these gizmos.
