Asus's EeeBook X205T is a budget buy, at Rs 14,999

Nidhi Singal
Asus EeeBook x205T

Asus's EeeBook X205T is a budget machine yet a winner.

 
 

OnePlus One simply outclasses its competition

Designed for a smartphone user who is looking for an upgrade, the OnePlus One was one of the most awaited smartphone of 2014.

Sony Xperia Z2 has it all to beat competition

With its good looks, the Sony Xperia Z2 is a true successor, ready to take on the competition.

Trends to dominate the tech world in 2014

iPad Air is the best tablet computing device

Galaxy S4 Zoom: A must-have for Instagram addicts

Review: LG's DJ X-Boom music system

The LG DJ X-boom is not for everyone. Though the Korean tech giant likes to call its new music system a 'mini hi-fi' system, there is nothing mini about this giant.

HP ElitePad 900 means business

The tablet runs on Windows 8 Pro and is powered by 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Atom processor with 2GB RAM, making it perfect for enterprise use.

Review: Nokia Lumia 920

The highlight of the Lumia 920 is its 8-megapixel camera with the PureView technology and Carl Zeiss lens.

Gadgets of the Year 2012

Gadgets & Gizmos wraps up 2012 for you and recalls the best that the year gave us -
 
 

Toshiba Satellite P50T is leaps ahead of others

After Apple's retina display (2880x1800) in MacBooks, we put to test the world's first 4k laptop with 3480 x 2160 resolution from Toshiba.

Why Moto G is the best smartphone under Rs 15,000

Motorola has returned to the Indian smartphone market with its budget phone - the Moto G. Gadgets & Gizmos brings you our experience of the Moto G.

Google Nexus 7 tablet redefines excellence

The 2013 edition of Nexus 7, developed in partnership with ASUS, has the latest Android OS version and outperforms others in its segment.

Alienware 14 brings gaming power to a notebook

Asus Taichi, though pricey, is a very good ultrabook

The device is a dual screen convertible which can become a tablet by just shutting its clamshell model.

Samsung raises the bar with new range of smart TVs

For 2013, it has announced 20 new models across price ranges. G&G reviews the new 46" F7500 which comes in the Series 7 televisions from the Korean tech giant.

Sony Xperia Z raises the stakes in smartphone battle

With the Xperia Z phablet, Sony has finally recovered some of its lost pride.

A R Drone 2: Augmented reality at its best

This drone is among the first augmented reality gaming devices available in India.

Review: Samsung Galaxy Note II

Powered by 1.6GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM, it has the finest specifications. The Note II handled all the operations smoothly, including heavy graphic games.
