Alternatives to Microsoft's Office for iPad app

Nidhi Singal
Office for iPad Alternatives

While it took Microsoft years to launch its Office app for iPad and that too at a price for the full version, there are plenty of other documentation apps - both free and paid ones - that you can consider.

 
 

All-in-one PCs: How to buy the right one

Till a year ago most purchases of all-in-ones were influenced by space constraints. Now, however, the all-in-one has become a complete PC.

Affordable Windows 8 notebooks with touchscreens

If you are put off by the prices of the touch-based Windows 8 laptops, there are signs that prices are easing.

7 freebies that help you work smarter

With file sizes and data transfers mushrooming exponentially, copying stuff between machines and devices can be both banal and bothersome.

Should you buy a laptop now or wait for Windows 8?

Best photo editing tool for iPad

With the iPad taking over our lives, it's time to put two photo editing software for the tablet in the ring and see who comes out victor.

All you need to know about Windows 8

Microsoft has shed its dowdy image and come up with a quirky, but fully satisfying, operation system for multiple platforms.

USB flash drive's storage gets bigger

USB flash drives are becoming smaller and smaller in form, but they are also becoming amazingly larger at heart.

 
 

Are all-in-ones PCs worth their price?

CES 2013 showstoppers

The best gadgets and technology spotted at the largest tech fair on earth

Things to know about the new Microsoft Office

With loads of new features and intuitive task management, the new Microsoft Office is all about improving productivity across your multiple device screens.

Choosing the right printer for home use

From school projects to e-tickets to income-tax returns, we still have to rely on physical documents.

What's new in Windows 8?

This will be the first OS that works for both a full-fledged computer as well as a tablet.

How to hide your data from prying eyes

Essential anti-spying freeware that will stop a nosy parker from prying into your data cache.

Priced possessions

If you find yourself flinching at the mention of the iPad's price tag, don't worry-there are tablets out there that are kind on your pocket.

Best freeware apps for Mac users

From video editing software to kid-safe browsers, there is a lot of open-source stuff out there that will make Mac users drool with excitement.
