Smartphones that caught our fancy at MWC 2015

Nidhi Singal
Smartphones at MWC 2015

HTC and Samsung announced their flagship smartphones for 2015 at the event. Microsoft, Gionee, Huawei, Alcatel One Touch and Lenovo, too, were geared up for the show.

 
 

Wearables that made news at Mobile World Congress 2015

After smartphones, it is the wearables that have gained a lot of attention the Mobile World Congress 2015.

Top must-have navigation apps for your phone

Most smartphones come pre-loaded with free maps, and there are plenty of paid options also to choose from. Here are the best ones available in the market.

Products that caught our attention at CES 2015

Here are some products that caught our attention at the CES 2015.

Gadget Awards: Greatest devices of 2014

The year 2014 was an exciting one for technology. Giving competition to some of the big brands, there were a few new names that shook the industry.

Best tablet to buy depending on your budget

You need not spend a huge amount to buy one, and can get a decent tablet for as low as Rs 6,000.

Best Diwali gift options, festive schemes for you

We bring you some of the best gifts you can purchase this festive season for yourself and your loved ones.

Top six accessories for gaming consoles

Chinese handset makers invade Indian market

Players such as Xiaomi, Gionee and Motorola are winning against Indian and global competitors with better specs and quality hardware.

Xiaomi Mi3 is a winner all the way

Xiaomi also allows users to get rid of pre-installed apps they do not want to use, a much-needed feature in all smartphones.
 
 

Tablets, Projectors that made news at MWC 2015

The Mobile World Congress 2015 wasn't just about smartphones and wearable gadgets. It had a lot more to offer.

Top trends from CES 2015 that are set to woo masses

Here are the top trends from this year's CES that are all set to woo the masses in 2015.

Tech trends, gadgets to look forward to in 2015

Take a look at the most-awaited gadgets and trends in technology, from virtual reality and connected cars to the Apple Watch.

Top tablets: Apple iPad Air 2 and Google Nexus 9

Tips for first time tablet buyers

Falling between a smartphone and a computer, tablets have evolved as a strong category.

Ten new must-buy gaming titles for Xbox One, PS4

A gaming console is of little use if you don't have existing tiles to play on it. Here are the top games for these consoles which should be on your buy list.

Xbox One, PS4 are new age gaming consoles

Both the consoles, Microsoft's Xbox One and Sony's PlayStation 4, have been in demand and have sold more than a million units each.

Oppo Find 7: Camera isn't the ladder to success

Oppo is going gaga about the camera of the Find 7 as it packs in a 13MP snapper that features a Sony IMX214 CMOS sensor.

Track your workouts with Alcatel One Touch BoomBand

The BoomBand looks very similar to the Sony SmartBand. The only difference being that the Boom-Band doesn't have any hardware key to turn off the power.
