All about Big Data

Nandagopal Rajan
Solving the Big Data problem

Big data is hard to define. Usually it is associated with instances where you have tremendous velocity, volume and variety of data. Velocity would mean you are being streamed with data that has to be ingested and processed fast.

 
 

Why LED TVs are slimmer, brighter than LCDs

How a car's alarm system works

The sound of car alarms going off at the touch are common enough. How do these car protection systems detect intrusion?

How 3D movies work

You are able to watch 3D movies on your TV at home. But have you ever wondered how it works?

Know how a water heater works

How do water heaters make your morning shower so satisfying?

How a laser printer works

How a beam of light creates crisp text and images in a laser printer.

Power in pocket

How does the battery in your phone or the flashlight work?
 
 

Home Freezing

Over the years, the refrigerator has become an integral part of our daily lives. But how does this machine that cools liquids and keeps food fresh work?

Things to know before getting a DTH connection

DTH services have changed TV viewing in urban India. It provides quality reception and services such as interactive multimedia.

How a kitchen blender works

A blender is the appliance you can't live without if you want to turn solid ingredients into liquid deliciousness.

Instant answers

How a graphics tablet works

A graphics tablet is a computer input device that depends on pressure on a surface grid to create hand-drawn images.
