Test Bench
Portable Bluetooth speakers are available in all shapes and sizes but it is the sound output that matters the most. While I still swear by the sound of the JBL Flip that I reviewed in 2013, Creative's Sound Blaster Roar lives up to my expectations.
The Mi Pad looks very much like iPad Mini. It has got a 7.9-inch display with 2048x1536 pixel resolution and 324ppi, just as on the iPad Mini 3.
In the effort of making a thin phone, Vivo Mobile has only added a 2000 mAh battery to its X5 smartphone. If used heavily the phone won't even last a day.
"I had been waiting for this smartphone for a very long time. But I was disappointed after holding the Mi4 in my hand," writes Nidhi Singal.
Streaming video content from the smartphone to the TV display isn't new. TeeWe is yet another compact gadget that simplifies the experience.
Surrounded with black bezels and curved edges, the 7th generation Kindle ebook reader looks good.
The new BackBeat Pro is a full-blown over-the-ear, wireless Bluetooth headset.
It has 1,700-mAh battery that is good enough to last a day and a half on a single charge.
The Moto E is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 200 processor clocked at 1.2 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. The device runs on Android Lollipop (5.0.2).
While Tata Photon is known for its strong data card connectivity, experience with the Tata Docomo Max Wi-Fi isn't great.
Mastering the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 further, the Note Edge has a single piece of glass beautifully bending and covering the right edge of the phone.
The selfie camera can capture wide-angle shots, making it a great device for group selfies. There is also a Selfie app that can be used to enhance photos.
Lenovo's new Vibe X2 is a candy bar touch phone with a unique design element. It claims to be the world's first layered smartphone.
The Gionee S5.1 succeeds the S5.5 as the world's thinnest phone. It has shed a few millimetres and is super sleek at 5.1mm.
The best part about the phone is the stock Android user interface that makes it easy to use even for first time smartphone users.
The web browsing experience is decent. While the phone isn't a multimedia delight, the speaker grill placed on the back offers loud sound.
