Creative's Sound Blaster Roar speakers are a worthy buy

Nidhi Singal
Creative Sound Blaster Roar

Portable Bluetooth speakers are available in all shapes and sizes but it is the sound output that matters the most. While I still swear by the sound of the JBL Flip that I reviewed in 2013, Creative's Sound Blaster Roar lives up to my expectations.

 
 

Here's why Xiaomi Mi Pad is a value-for-money buy

The Mi Pad looks very much like iPad Mini. It has got a 7.9-inch display with 2048x1536 pixel resolution and 324ppi, just as on the iPad Mini 3.

Lenovo Yoga Tablet 2 Pro is a good performer

Vivo X5 Max is a razor sharp, sleek device

In the effort of making a thin phone, Vivo Mobile has only added a 2000 mAh battery to its X5 smartphone. If used heavily the phone won't even last a day.

Review | Xiaomi Mi4 falls short of expectations

"I had been waiting for this smartphone for a very long time. But I was disappointed after holding the Mi4 in my hand," writes Nidhi Singal.

Make your TV smart with Google Chromecast

Review: Teewe HDMI dongle simplifies video streaming on TV

Streaming video content from the smartphone to the TV display isn't new. TeeWe is yet another compact gadget that simplifies the experience.

Review: 7th generation Amazon kindle

Surrounded with black bezels and curved edges, the 7th generation Kindle ebook reader looks good.

Review: BackBeat Pro headphone

The new BackBeat Pro is a full-blown over-the-ear, wireless Bluetooth headset.

Micromax Canvas A1 is best of Android One lot

It has 1,700-mAh battery that is good enough to last a day and a half on a single charge.
 
 

Moto E (2nd Gen) is good but not the best

The Moto E is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 200 processor clocked at 1.2 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. The device runs on Android Lollipop (5.0.2).

Google Nexus 6 packs in high-end specifications

Tata Docomo Max Wi-Fi Duo: A need for better speed

While Tata Photon is known for its strong data card connectivity, experience with the Tata Docomo Max Wi-Fi isn't great.

Samsung Galaxy Note Edge is a head turner

Mastering the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 further, the Note Edge has a single piece of glass beautifully bending and covering the right edge of the phone.

Should you buy Microsoft Lumia 535?

The selfie camera can capture wide-angle shots, making it a great device for group selfies. There is also a Selfie app that can be used to enhance photos.

Review: Lenovo Vibe X2

Lenovo's new Vibe X2 is a candy bar touch phone with a unique design element. It claims to be the world's first layered smartphone.

Gionee S5.1 succeeds the S5.5 as world's thinnest phone

The Gionee S5.1 succeeds the S5.5 as the world's thinnest phone. It has shed a few millimetres and is super sleek at 5.1mm.

Spice Dream Uno Mi 498 is compelling offering

The best part about the phone is the stock Android user interface that makes it easy to use even for first time smartphone users.

Karbonn Sparkle V's neat design has an appeal

The web browsing experience is decent. While the phone isn't a multimedia delight, the speaker grill placed on the back offers loud sound.

