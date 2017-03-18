Not a disruptor-in-chief, I am correcting past mistakes, says PM Modi

Speaking at India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that if there is a disruptor-in-chief, its not Modi, it's more than a billion people of India and I am correcting past mistakes.

ON BUDGET

Defending government's decision of advancing the union budget and doing away with the railway budget, PM Modi said this government is working with a 'total vision' and not 'tunnel vision'.

For the first time we pre-poned union budget, so that we are able to do maximum work before monsoon session. We also merged plan and non-plan budget.

ON RAILWAYS

Today, you can't look at railway as the only medium, you have to look at the transportation sector as a whole. Speed of work in the railway and the road sector is progressing at a very quick pace

Our focus is next generation infrastructure. Significant resources have been devoted to the railway and road sector.

You will be surprised to know there were around 1500 projects that were mentioned in the parliament during previous budgets and those projects are yet to take off, PM said.



ON TECHNOLOGY

The transformation in tech that we have seen in 20 years is more that in 200 years. Aspirations of youth have changed. My government is working on a theme of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', said PM Modi.

India is 6th largest manufacturing country in world.

ON TAX REFORMS

This government is giving emphasis to competitive and cooperative federalism. I want India to discuss the GST. GST is an example of democracy in our country, PM Modi said.

GST is one such decision which all states agreed to. GST is an example of India's robust federal structure. The manner in which the GST was achieved is as important as the GST itself.

ON JOB CREATION

We have our focus on job market. In last 2.5 years, more than 6 crore people have been given credit of more than 3.5 lakh crore under Mudra scheme of the government.

Technology has changed so much. We have to keep pace with the aspirations of the youth. Why do small shops have to shut early. Why can't the small shopkeeper keep his or her shop open for longer hours.

We brought changes to ensure shopkeepers can keep shops open longer and this gives better economic opportunities to them, PM said.

ON HEALTHCARE

The government recently approved the National Healthcare Policy. Over 70 per cent of medical devices come from abroad, we are trying to bring down that percentage through Make in India initiative, says PM Modi

In the health sector, work is on at a quick place. A roadmap has been prepared to make healthcare accessible to the nation: PM

ON BLACK MONEY

People of country have united over the issue of black money and corruption following demonetisation.

