Business Today Latest News Interim Union Budget 2014
Home
INTERIM BUDGET 2014
Union Budget 2014

Chidambaram is leaving behind a difficult task for next FM

Shweta Punj
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's swan song will haunt his successor. As he highlighted his achievements in controlling the fiscal and current-account deficits during the vote-on-account, he also outlined a rather optimistic vision for 2014/15.

 
 

Vote on account: A restrained pre-election budget

More

Here's where Chidambaram saved in 2013-14

More

FM hits out at critics, says govt has pulled back economy

More

Cars, two-wheelers, soaps set to become cheaper

More

Chidambaram woos education loan borrowers

More

Interim Budget: FM leaves taxes unchanged

More

Defence spend hiked, one rank-one pension a reality

More
 
 

Excise cut: Auto giants to pass on benefits to customers

More

Poll Budget seeks to please all, with prudence

More

There are no winners in Chidambaram's 'hope' budget

More

No Class 8 school boys debate with Modi, says FM

Chidambaram was asked about Modi's reaction to his Interim Budget on Monday calling it "a final act of misery after a decade of decay."
More

Chidambaram eyes fiscal consolidation with excise duty cut

More

Generating one million jobs is a welcome move: Analysts

More

Chidambaram hits back at Modi's 'hard work' comment

More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More