Delhi LG Najeeb Jung resigns in surprise move

PTI | New Delhi
Without citing reasons, Jung's office said he has submitted his resignation to the Centre. 65-year-old Jung, a former IAS officer, had assumed charge of Lt Governor of Delhi on July 9, 2013.

 
 

Google Maps now lets you 'locate toilets'

The app also has an additional features such as cleanliness ratings, whether the toilet is of western or Indian style, or if it is free or paid.

Sensex loses 262 pts, Nifty on 18-month losing streak

Now, Airtel offers 3 months free data to fixed-line customers

SPONSORED: Demonetisation is accelerating change in India

Paytm app back on App Store

After reporting of many technical glitches in its  Paytm has delisted its iPhone and iPad apps on the Apple's App Store.

Asian shares wobble, knocked by Wall Street losses

Asian shares struggled on Thursday, taking their cues from a lackluster day on Wall Street as investors locked in gains in thin trade ahead of the upcoming holidays.

Cyrus Mistry's charges of weak governance mischievous: Tata Sons

IDS disclosure figures to be revised lower to Rs 55,000 crore

Govt limits charges on electronic fund transfer

 
 

Kingfisher Villa fails to find takers, again

You won't believe what these bosses did for their employees

From big bonuses to outrageous raises, here's what makes these the bosses really awesome.

Sun Pharma to acquire oncology product from Novartis for $175m

Akhilesh dishes out poll dole in Rs 1,683-cr budget

RCom inks Rs 11,000-cr pact with Brookfield for tower sale

Currency worth Rs 5.92 lakh crore issued since demonetisation: RBI

GoAir offers fares starting as low Rs 999 for limited period

MobiKwik ties up with Amul for cashless transactions

PM Modi losing friends as anger grows over poor execution of note ban

Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
