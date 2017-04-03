Miranda House best college, IISc Bangalore best institute in govt rankings; Delhi University colleges dominate list

Miranda House College, Delhi University, has ranked first among top colleges in the country in a list released by the HRD Ministry on Monday.

Loyola College in Chennai was ranked second and Shri Ram College third in the best colleges list. This is the first time HRD Ministry has released a list for the best colleges in the country.

Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore was ranked the best university. IISc Bangalore was on top of the best university list last year too.



Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which has seen many controversies in recent times, came sixth in the top universities list.

"JNU and Jadavpur University didn't get rankings for Afzal Guru or anti-India slogans but for the good work done by students," HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

And, Banaras Hindu University came 10th in the rankings. Also, seven IITs featured in the top 10 in the overall ranking category.

The government will decide its funding for institutions on the basis of the rankings, Javadekar said.

"We want to make a policy announcement today. Ranked institutions will get more funding and more grants from the government. This will also encourage them to perform better," the minister said.

The institutions were ranked on the basis on resources, research, employability, gender inclusivity.

Here's are the lists:

Best colleges

1. Miranda House, Delhi University

2. Loyola College, Chennai

3. Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University

4. Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirapalli

5. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University

6. St. Xavier`s College, West Bengal

7. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University

8. Dyal Singh College, Delhi

9. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Delhi University

10. The Women's Christian College, Chennai

Best universities

1. Indian Institute of Science Bangalore

2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

6. Jawaharlal Nehru University

7. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

8. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

9. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

10.Banaras Hindu University