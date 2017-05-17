SBI PO prelims results out, check cut-off, results here

The State Bank of India (SBI) released the results of the first round for recruitment process of probationary officers (PO) last evening. Along with it the sectional and categorical cut-off marks required for advancing to the next round were also released by the public sector bank.

Aspirants can look up their results at SBI's website sbi.co.in by going to the 'SBI PO Results 2017' page under the careers section and filling in required information in the fields of the box that comes up on this page.

This preliminary round was conducted earlier this year in February. The mains examination is scheduled next on June 4. Candidates who clear the second round will appear for group discussion and personal interview on July 10. The final results will be declared on the same day.

The preliminary stage test was conducted in February for nearly 2,200 posts of SBI PO. This is the first SBI PO recruitment test that the state-run bank conducted after changing the examination pattern.

The preliminary test comprises of three sections - English language, Qualitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. The first section is for 30m marks whereas the rest is for 35 marks each. To pass the test, a candidate must secure the designated marks, or cut off, both section-wise as well as cumulatively.

The overall cut-off for general category applicants this year is 51.50 out of 100 marks, while the same for OBC is 48.25. The same for SC and ST examinees is 43.25 and 31.25 respectively.

The sectional cut off general applicants is 8.75 marks for English, 10.25 marks for Qualitative Aptitude and 6.50 marks for Reasoning Ability. The same for other categories is 5.75, 7.00 and 4.00 marks.

To know your result:

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on 'Career'

Click on SBI PO 2017 Results

Enter roll number or registration number in specified fields along with date of birth

Click Submit to get results

