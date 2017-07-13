2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift launched in India for Rs 15.49 lakh

Skoda has launched it's much awaited 2017 Octavia Facelift in India. Priced at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), Octavia has been a bestselling car for Skoda and accounts for almost 40% sales of the company.



The Skoda Octavia is also, globally the company's bestselling car and earlier this year company rolled out the 1.5 millionth unit of the third generation Octavia from its main plant in the Czech Republic.



The Skoda Octavia will come with a choice of three engine options - a 1.4-litre petrol, 1.8-litre petrol, and a 2.0litre diesel engine.



The new 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift will be available in three variant: Ambition, Style, and Style Plus.



Following is the detailed price list:



Here is the detailed variant-wise price list of the new 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift -







2017 Skoda Octavia Petrol variants Prices (ex-showroom, India)

Octavia Ambition 1.4 TSI MT Rs. 15,49,405

Octavia Style 1.4 TSI MT Rs. 17,49,605

Octavia Style 1.8 TSI AT Rs. 18,59,429

Octavia Style Plus 1.8 TSI AT Rs. 20,89,900

2017 Skoda Octavia Diesel variants Prices (ex-showroom, India)

Octavia Ambition 2.0 TDI CR MT Rs. 16,89,974

Octavia Style 2.0 TDI CR MT Rs. 18,95,608

Octavia Style 2.0 TDI CR AT Rs. 20,49,619

Octavia Style Plus 2.0 TDI CR AT Rs. 22,89,573

In the sedan section, the new Skoda Octavia will compete the likes of Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla Altis.