2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift launched in India for Rs 15.49 lakh

 BT Online   New Delhi     Last Updated: July 13, 2017  | 15:44 IST
2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift launched in India for Rs 15.49 lakh

Skoda has launched it's much awaited 2017 Octavia Facelift in India. Priced at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), Octavia has been a bestselling car for Skoda and accounts for almost 40% sales of the company.
 
The Skoda Octavia is also, globally the company's bestselling car and earlier this year company rolled out the 1.5 millionth unit of the third generation Octavia from its main plant in the Czech Republic.
 
The Skoda Octavia will come with a choice of three engine options - a 1.4-litre petrol, 1.8-litre petrol, and a 2.0litre diesel engine.
 
The new 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift will be available in three variant: Ambition, Style, and Style Plus.
 
Following is the detailed price list:
 
Here is the detailed variant-wise price list of the new 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift -
 
 

  • 2017 Skoda Octavia Petrol variants              Prices (ex-showroom, India)
  • Octavia Ambition 1.4 TSI MT                       Rs. 15,49,405
  • Octavia Style 1.4 TSI MT                            Rs. 17,49,605
  • Octavia Style 1.8 TSI AT                            Rs. 18,59,429
  • Octavia Style Plus 1.8 TSI AT                      Rs. 20,89,900
  • 2017 Skoda Octavia Diesel variants              Prices (ex-showroom, India)
  • Octavia Ambition 2.0 TDI CR MT                   Rs. 16,89,974
  • Octavia Style 2.0 TDI CR MT                         Rs. 18,95,608
  • Octavia Style 2.0 TDI CR AT                          Rs. 20,49,619
  • Octavia Style Plus 2.0 TDI CR AT                     Rs. 22,89,573
 
In the sedan section, the new Skoda Octavia will compete the likes of Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla Altis.

 

 

  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Skoda Octavia
A    A   A
X
close