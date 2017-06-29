48 hours before GST roll out: Here is a list of all the discounts you can avail

With just 48 hours left for India's biggest tax regime to rollout, major retailers are offering massive discounts to clear off the stock.

Thanks to mega sale offers, footfall in shopping stores have jumped by up to 30 per cent.

BIG BAZAAR

Future Group's Big Bazaar has decided to open its stores even on the midnight of June 30. Big Bazaar is offering discounts of up to 22 per cent.

FLIPKART, AMAZON

Websites like Flipkart and Amazon are already advertising their big pre-GST sale. While, Flipkart's sale started from Wednesday midnight. Amazon is already offering discounts up to 50 per cent, majorly on electronic appliances.

As the retailers are nervous about the smooth trasition from pre-GST to its implementation in July, shopoholics are making the most of it.

"Since, I have just got shifted to a new home, I had to buy electronic appliances like refigerator and a TV, with these big offers, I have bought so much without even exceeding my budget", said Kitty Behal, a media professional in New Delhi.

WESTSIDE, MARKS & SPENCER

Another brand, Westside is also going big on discounts. The brand would be offering discounts upto 60%, with its sale starting from July 1 itself.

Marks & Spencer also offering the 50 per cent off in its end of season sale preview. However, today is the last day to avail the offer.